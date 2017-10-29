FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Honours even on south coast as Brighton hold Southampton
#Soccer News
October 29, 2017 / 3:28 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Honours even on south coast as Brighton hold Southampton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Brighton recovered to draw 1-1 at home with Southampton

* It was the first top-flight clash between the sides since 1983

* Steven Davis put Southampton ahead after five minutes

* Glenn Murray headed the hosts level after the break

* Brighton face Swansea next, Southampton host Burnley

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion recovered from an early blow to draw 1-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Steven Davis gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead when he headed in a rebound after James Ward-Prowse’s curling free kick bounced back off the crossbar.

Brighton took a long time to get up to speed in the first top-flight clash between the south-coast sides since 1983, but they improved markedly after the break.

Glenn Murray’s header in the 52nd minute made sure honours were even to leave Southampton in ninth spot and newly-promoted Brighton 11th. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

