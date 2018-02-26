Soccer: Swansea cannot let Brighton loss dent confidence - Ki

(Reuters) - Swansea City must not let Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion dent their confidence as they attempt to retain their top-flight status, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng said.

Swansea, who lost away for the first time under manager Carlos Carvalhal, dropped into the relegation zone as a double from striker Glenn Murray and other goals from winger Anthony Knockaert and striker Juergen Locadia sealed the win for Brighton.

“We are disappointed. To lose 4-1 is frustrating and we cannot come out and say we did well. But it was our first loss in six games in the league so we don’t need to let our heads go down,” Ki told the club’s website (www.swanseacity.com).

South Korea’s Ki was keen to stress the need to respond positively against West Ham next weekend.

”The next game is crucial for us. We have to keep our heads up, analyse what we did wrong at Brighton and look forward.

“In every single game now until the last game of the season, we have to keep fighting and get as many points as we can so we stay in the league.”

Swansea are 18th in the table and have 27 points after seven wins, six draws and 15 defeats with 10 games remaining in the season.

West Ham are in 13th place but only three points ahead of Swansea in a congested bottom half of the table.