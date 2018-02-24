Soccer-Murray at the double as Brighton crush Swansea

* Brighton beat fellow strugglers Swansea City 4-1

* Glenn Murray’s penalty gave Brighton the lead

* Both sides hit the woodwork before halftime

* Murray struck his 10th league goal to make it 2-0

* Anthony Knockaert made it 3-0

* Lewis Dunk’s own goal gave Swansea a consolation

* Juergen Locadia finished off the Swans

* Brighton host Arsenal next, Swansea at home to West Ham

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 4 SWANSEA CITY 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Glenn Murray’s double helped Brighton and Hove Albion to a crucial 4-1 victory over fellow Premier League relegation battlers Swansea City on the south coast on Saturday.

Swansea had claimed 11 points from their last five league games to escape the bottom three but they slid back below the trap door after being swept aside by a slick Brighton side.

Murray converted an 18th-minute penalty after being fouled by Mike van der Hoorn and took his league tally to 10 for the season after the break, slotting in Jose Izquierdo’s cut-back.

Anthony Knockaert made it 3-0 and although Swansea did manage a late consolation thanks to Lewis Dunk’s own goal they were well beaten as Juergen Locadia completed the rout.

Victory moved Brighton four points above Swansea who are third from bottom with 10 games to play. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)