Soccer: Brighton's record signing Locadia back in training

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion’s record signing Jurgen Locadia has begun training with the first team after shaking off a hamstring injury but is unlikely to play in Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United, manager Chris Hughton said.

“He’s been training... which is good news for us,” Hughton told the club’s website (www.brightonandhovealbion.com) of the 24-year-old Dutchman, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

“It’s not early enough to consider him for the game this Saturday because he’s been out for around six weeks.”

Locadia, who has 45 goals from 82 Eredivisie starts and 45 substitute appearances and nine in 15 league games this season, is in line for a return to action when 15th-placed Brighton take on Stoke City in the league next weekend.

