UPDATE 1-Soccer-Gross seals Brighton's first league win of the year

* Brighton beat West Ham United 3-1 for first league win of 2018

* Glenn Murray opened scoring for home side after eight minutes

* His goal was only Brighton’s eighth in their last 15 games

* Javier Hernandez beat three defenders for superb equaliser

* Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross scored for Brighton in second half

* West Ham’s new striker Jordan Hugill made debut from bench

* Brighton away to Stoke next; West Ham host Watford (Updates with quotes)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 3 WEST HAM UNITED 1

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion secured their first Premier League win this year as they beat West Ham United 3-1 thanks to superb strikes from Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross in a thrilling game at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton’s Glenn Murray opened the scoring with his ninth league goal of the season but Javier Hernandez, who said he had wanted to leave the club ahead of the January transfer deadline, equalised before the break after jinking past three defenders.

Brighton’s second-half goals were stunning. First Izquierdo rocketed a shot past West Ham keeper Adrian from the edge of the area after 59 minutes and then Gross capped a fine display by scoring from 25 metres in the 75th.

West Ham’s midweek signing from Preston North End, striker Jordan Hugill, came off the bench but Brighton held on to complete their first league double over West Ham and move level with the 12th-placed visitors on 27 points.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said Izquierdo’s goal was the turning point of the game.

”That goal lifted the stadium,“ he said. ”Whatever goal gets us the lead is important but when it’s as good as that it lifts everyone on the pitch and in the stadium.

“If we can put in more performances like this before the end of the season, then we’ll be okay.” (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris and Clare Fallon)