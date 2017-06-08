FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 months ago

Sidwell extends contract at promoted Brighton

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a one-year contract extension at the recently promoted Premier League club.

The 34-year-old former Chelsea player joined Brighton on loan from Stoke City in January 2016 and made the move permanent before the start of last season. He made 34 appearances for Brighton in their promotion-winning campaign.

"Steve has been a key member of the squad over the past 18 months. He thoroughly deserves this new deal and I am delighted that he is extending his stay at the club," manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website.

"He is an excellent pro and that experience will be vital for us next season."

Sidwell, who began his career at Arsenal, had a loan stint at Brighton in the 2002-03 campaign, where he scored five goals in 12 appearances.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

