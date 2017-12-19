FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consortium led by China magnate Lee completes Barnsley takeover
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 19, 2017 / 2:48 PM / a day ago

Consortium led by China magnate Lee completes Barnsley takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An investor consortium led by Chinese businessman Chien Lee has completed a takeover of Championship side Barnsley, the British club’s owners the Cryne family announced on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Chien Lee, founder and CEO of NewCity Capital, one of the investors who bought French Soccer Club OGC Nice, poses in Hong Kong June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

“The best interests of Barnsley Football Club and its fans have always been at the forefront of everybody’s minds and the Cryne family is now happy to officially announce that a deal has been agreed between all of the parties,” the club said in a statement on its website (www.barnsleyfc.co.uk).

The consortium also includes American investor Paul Conway and Grace Hung of Pacific Media Group. Lee, founder and chairman of investment company NewCity Capital, purchased 80 percent of French top flight club Nice in June 2016.

No details of the Barnsley deal were released but Reuters reported in September that the consortium will pay 20 million pounds ($27 million) for a 98.5 percent stake in the club from owner Patrick Cryne, who is terminally ill.

Cryne said the new ownership has “all the synergies, skills and resources needed to make a success of the future.”

($1 = 0.7489 pounds)

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.