September 28, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 20 days ago

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round seven of the Premier League on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. (games 1400 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Sept 30

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

*This is the first top-flight meeting between Huddersfield and Tottenham since March 1972, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Leeds Road.

*Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge at Spurs in 2014-15, the north London side have claimed 55 points against newly promoted teams, more than any other club in the Premier League.

*Spurs, currently fourth in the standings, are five points behind leaders Manchester City.

*Tottenham’s Harry Kane scored and got sent off in his only previous appearance at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2011 when he was on loan at League One side Leyton Orient.

*Huddersfield have conceded three goals and kept four clean sheets in their opening six games this season.

Bournemouth v Leicester City

*Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth are unbeaten against Leicester in all four Premier League meetings.

*This is Bournemouth’s worst start to a Premier League season with 3 points in the opening six games.

*Craig Shakespeare’s Leicester are on a four-match winless run in the league.

*Striker Jamie Vardy has scored three goals in his last six league appearances against Bournemouth.

*Only Crystal Palace (17) have lost more games than Leicester City (13) in the Premier League so far in 2017.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

*United have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and trail leaders Manchester City on goal difference.

*Palace’s last top-flight win over United came in May 1991 when John Salako netted a brace in a 3-0 win at Selhurst Park.

*Palace are the first side in the top four English tiers to lose their first six games of the season without scoring a goal.

*Romelu Lukaku is one goal away from equalling Andrew Cole’s club record tally of seven goals in the opening seven Premier League games of a season.

*Juan Mata is one appearance away from becoming the seventh Spanish player to feature in 200 Premier League games.

Stoke City v Southampton

*Southampton failed to score against Stoke in their two Premier League meetings last season, despite managing 10 shots on target.

*Southampton are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Premier League, their longest streak since November 2015.

*Stoke have won only three of their last 15 home matches against Southampton in all competitions.

*Southampton’s four goals in the Premier League this season have come from four different players - Charlie Austin, Dusan Tadic, Manolo Gabbiadini and Steven Davis.

*10 of Southampton’s 11 Premier League goals against Stoke have been scored in the first half, with none coming later than the 57th minute.

West Bromwich Albion v Watford

*Marco Silva’s Watford will be looking for their fourth consecutive away top-flight victory, having already set a club record with a win at Swansea City last weekend.

*West Brom have failed to score in three of their four previous Premier League meetings with Watford, but won the only other 3-1 at the Hawthorns last season.

*A defeat this weekend will be West Brom’s 200th in the Premier League.

*Watford received a red card in each of their Premier League games against West Brom last season, with Roberto Pereyra dismissed at the Hawthorns and Miguel Britos sent off at Vicarage Road.

*Watford, currently sixth in the standings, are five points behind leaders Manchester City.

West Ham United v Swansea City

*Swansea have kept three away clean sheets in the league so far this season, matching the tally they managed in the previous two seasons combined.

*The Welsh side could become the fourth Premier League side to keep clean sheets in their first four away matches of a season after Manchester United in 1997-98, Leicester City in 2000-01 and Chelsea in 2004-05.

*West Ham have only lost one of their last nine Premier League matches against Swansea, which was a 4-1 defeat at the London Stadium in May 2016.

*West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has scored three goals in the opening six Premier League games, the same tally as the entire Swansea side have managed so far this season.

*Striker Andy Carroll has scored five goals and assisted three in his last six Premier League games for West Ham against Swansea.

Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)

*Chelsea were the only side to win both Premier League matches against Pep Guardiola’s City last season.

*City have won just three of their 11 Premier League matches against their top six rivals - Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool - since the start of last season.

*City are top of the standings after an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two.

*Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata and City’s Sergio Aguero lead the goal scoring tally with six goals each this season alongside Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

*Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has three goals and two assists in his last five Premier League appearances against City.

Sunday, Oct 1

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion (1100)

*This is the first league meeting between the two sides since February 1983, when Arsenal won 3-1 at Highbury in the old first division.

*Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 Premier League matches against newly promoted sides, since losing 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers in March 2012.

*With a win over Brighton, Arsene Wenger will beat former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson’s record of Premier League victories over 44 different clubs.

*The last newly promoted side to win at the Emirates in the Premier League were Newcastle United in November 2010, then managed by current Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

*Arsenal, currently placed seventh in the standings, are six points behind first-placed Manchester City.

Everton v Burnley (1315)

*Everton have won all three Premier League matches at home against Burnley.

*With a victory at Goodison Park, Burnley will have seven points away from home, two more than what they managed during the entirety of last season.

*Ronald Koeman’s Everton have won 11 of their last 13 Premier League matches at Goodison Park.

*Burnley’s Sam Vokes found the net in both Premier League appearances against Everton last season.

*Only Crystal Palace (347 minutes) have been trailing in the Premier League for longer than Everton (233 minutes) so far this season.

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1530)

*This fixture has never seen a goalless draw in 44 previous Premier League encounters.

*Rafa Benitez has faced his former club Liverpool twice in the Premier League, drawing both matches 2-2, with Newcastle in April 2016 and Chelsea in April 2013.

*Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games at home against Liverpool without conceding a goal.

*Fifth-placed Liverpool have conceded 11 goals, more than any other club in the top 10.

*If Mohamed Salah scores, he will become the first Liverpool player to score in five of his first seven Premier League matches for the club. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

