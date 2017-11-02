Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 11 of the Premier League on Nov. 4-Nov. 5 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Nov. 4

Stoke City v Leicester City (1230)

*Stoke have not beaten Leicester at home in the Premier League in three previous attempts.

*Claude Puel’s 11th-placed Leicester have collected five points from a possible 15 on the road this season.

*Jamie Vardy, who has scored six of Leicester’s 14 goals so far, has struck in three of the last four games against Stoke.

*Stoke have conceded 20 goals, the same as Everton. Only Crystal Palace have conceded more (21).

*Mark Hughes’ side have completed 3,236 passes in 10 games. Only West Bromwich Albion (3,041) have fewer.

Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

*This is the first Premier League meeting between promoted Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

*Huddersfield are looking for successive top-flight home wins for the first time since 1971.

*David Wagner’s Huddersfield have taken 85 shots on goal in the league so far and have managed seven goals in 10 games.

*Huddersfield have failed to score in six of their 10 games this season and sit in 13th place in the table.

*Tony Pulis’ 15th-placed side have not won in 13 of their last 14 away matches in the Premier League.

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

*Eighth-placed Newcastle have not been beaten in nine of their last 10 home games in the Premier League.

*Bournemouth have seven points from 10 games, five fewer than at this stage last season, and are 19th in the table.

*Five of Bournemouth’s seven league defeats in this campaign have been by a difference of one goal.

*Bournemouth’s Junior Stanislas and Benik Afobe picked up injuries in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

*Jermain Defoe has scored on each of his last three league visits to St James’ Park.

Southampton v Burnley

*Southampton and Burnley have played each other four times in the Premier League, with both teams winning twice.

*Burnley forward Chris Wood, who missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United with a hamstring strain, is a doubt.

*Burnley have played 754 long balls so far this season with, the most in the top-flight ahead of West Ham United (749).

*Southampton’s Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has committed 20 fouls to top the list after 10 games.

*Seventh-placed Burnley have 16 points and sit three places and three points above Saturday’s rivals.

Swansea City v Brighton and Hove Albion

*This is the first game between the sides since Swansea’s 3-0 League Cup win in 2009 and the first in the Premier League.

*Paul Clement’s 17th-placed Swansea have one win and four defeats from five home games.

*Swansea have taken only 76 shots in 10 games, the fewest among all teams while toppers Manchester City have 185.

*Brighton defender Shane Duffy has made 93 of his team’s 294 clearances in the league so far.

*Chris Hughton’s side are unbeaten in three games and sit in 12th with 12 points from 10 games.

West Ham United v Liverpool (1730)

*Liverpool have 24 wins from 42 meetings between the two teams while West Ham have nine.

*Slaven Bilic’s West Ham have recorded two wins in 10 games and sit a point above the relegation zone in 16th.

*They have lost five points from winning positions, with Southampton, Burnley and Crystal Palace scoring late goals.

*West Ham have conceded five penalties so far, the most by any team in the league.

*Juergen Klopp’s side snapped a three-game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield and are sixth in the table.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1200)

*The two teams have met 16 times in the Premier League with Tottenham dominating the fixture with eight wins.

*Roy Hodgson’s Palace have failed to score and have conceded 12 times on their travels this season.

*Crystal Palace’s only Premier League win at Spurs came in 1997 thanks to a Neil Shipperley winner.

*Apart from scoring eight goals, league top-scorer Harry Kane has also hit the woodwork five times this season.

*Mauricio Pochettino’s third-placed Tottenham are 16 points ahead of basement side Palace.

Manchester City v Arsenal (1415)

*Arsenal enjoy a better head-to-head record over Manchester City, with 23 victories in 40 Premier League games.

*Pep Guardiola’s City are unbeaten in eight league games and have scored 32 goals during the course of their streak.

*Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has completed 869 passes this term to top the list with five Manchester City players behind him.

*Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last seven games for City against Arsenal.

*Arsenal are fifth in the league with 19 points, nine points adrift of table-toppers City.

Chelsea v Manchester United (1630)

*Chelsea have 17 wins while United have prevailed 14 times in 50 league meetings between the two teams.

*Manchester United have lost 17 times and conceded 66 goals against Chelsea, more than any other side in the league.

*Second-placed United are four points and two spots ahead of Chelsea who have 19 points.

*Sunday will be the sixth time Mourinho takes a team to face his former side at Stamford Bridge. He has won three times and lost twice in all competitions against Chelsea.

*United’s substitutes have scored seven goals and assisted four this season.

Everton v Watford (1630)

*Everton have beaten Watford five times in their last eight Premier League meetings, the last of which was a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in December.

*Marco Silva’s Watford, who have a total of 15 goals this season, have scored two in each of their five away games.

*Defender Michael Keane missed Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City after being hospitalised with a leg infection.

*Everton are 18th in the league with eight points from 10 games and are on a four-game winless run.

*Watford have 10 different scorers this season, with Abdoulaye Doucoure leading the list on four strikes. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)