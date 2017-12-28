FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Sections
Featured
CEOs go M&A hunting as markets unleash dealmaking spirits
Business
CEOs go M&A hunting as markets unleash dealmaking spirits
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 28, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures on Dec. 30-Dec. 31 (kickoff at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth v Everton

*Bournemouth’s only victory in five Premier League meetings with Everton came in 2016.

*Everton are unbeaten in the last seven league matches, collecting 15 points from a possible 21 to sit ninth in the table with 27 points.

*Eddie Howe’s side are winless in eight games, losing four in that period, and are 18th in the table with 17 points.

*Bournemouth have conceded 12 goals in their last four games and have scored three in reply.

*Everton have taken 186 shots on goal this season. Only promoted Brighton and Hove Albion (176) and basement side Swansea City (171) have fewer.

Chelsea v Stoke City

*The two teams have played each other 19 times in the Premier League with Chelsea winning 14 times.

*Third-placed Chelsea have lost once in the last 12 games.

*Stoke have climbed to 13th in the table after a victory over West Bromwich Albion and a draw at Huddersfield in their last two games.

* Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi are out injured while on-loan defender Kurt Zouma is not eligible to face his parent club.

*Chelsea’s players have made 362 tackles in the league so far. Only Huddersfield Town (391) have made more.

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

*The two teams played out a goalless draw in their only Premier League meeting earlier this season.

*Huddersfield last beat Burnley in 2013, when both teams were in the Championship (second tier).

*Huddersfield Town are 11th in the table with 23 points, 10 points behind Burnley in seventh.

*Burnley have conceded five penalties so far this season. Only West Ham United (6) have conceded more.

*Burnley have made 114 blocks so far this season, the most by any team.

Liverpool v Leicester City

*Liverpool have won 11 of the 23 Premier League games they have played against Leicester.

*The last five league encounters between the two teams have produced 17 goals.

*Juergen Klopp’s fourth-placed Liverpool come into the game on the back of a 5-0 win over Swansea City. Eighth-placed Leicester were beaten 2-1 by Watford.

*Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made 83 tackles in the league so far, the highest among all players.

*Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Alberto Moreno will miss at least two more league games due to injury while Leicester will be without defender Danny Simpson.

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion

*Brighton beat Newcastle 1-0 in their only Premier League meeting earlier this season.

*Chris Hughton’s Brighton have lost their last four away matches without scoring a single goal.

*Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has made the most blocks with 32 from 20 appearances so far this season.

*Newcastle have lost nine of their last 11 league games.

Watford v Swansea City

*Watford have beaten basement side Swansea three times in five previous Premier League meetings.

*Tenth-placed Watford ended a run of four losses with a win over Leicester City in their last game on Tuesday.

*Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and striker Richarlison have combined to score 11 league goals this season, the same as the entire Swansea team.

*Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has made the most saves this season with 80, ahead of Manchester United’s David de Gea (70) and Southampton’s Fraser Foster (68).

*Swansea have lost their last seven away matches in the league.

Manchester United v Southampton (1730)

*United, currently second in the league table, have recorded eight wins, one draw and one defeat in their 10 league matches at Old Trafford this season.

*Mauricio Pellegrino’s Southampton have failed to record a victory in their last seven away league matches.

*United have claimed three wins and one draw in all competitions against Southampton since suffering a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in Jan. 2016.

*United goalkeeper David De Gea has made 70 saves in the league this season, second only to Swansea City shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski (80)

*Jose Mourinho’s United have conceded five goals in 10 league games at Old Trafford, the best defensive record at home in the league.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1200)

*City have won their last seven matches in all competitions against Crystal Palace, including their last two league wins with a 5-0 scoreline.

*Pep Guardiola’s City have claimed victories in their last 18 league matches.

*City midfielders Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva have combined to produce 25 assists in the league so far this season.

*Roy Hodgson’s Palace are unbeaten in their last eight league matches with three wins and five draws.

*Palace have scored 16 league goals this season, three more than City’s top scorer Raheem Sterling and four more than Sergio Aguero.

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1630)

*West Brom have won their last two matches at home against Arsenal, scoring five goals and conceding two.

*Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger will take charge of his 811th game as a Premier League manager at West Brom, beating Alex Ferguson’s record with Manchester United.

*Alan Pardew is yet to record a victory as West Brom manager, having managed three draws and three defeats in his first six matches.

*West Brom striker Salomon Rondon is a doubt for Sunday’s clash after suffering a hamstring injury during 0-0 draw against Everton on Tuesday.

*Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud will remain on the sidelines with injuries for the trip to the Hawthorns. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Rex Gowar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.