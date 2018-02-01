Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 26 of the Premier League from Feb. 3-Feb. 5 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Feb. 3

Burnley v Manchester City (1230)

*Burnley have one victory in their last 18 matches against Manchester City in all competitions, a 1-0 league win in March 2015.

*Sean Dyche’s Burnley have scored eight goals in 12 matches at home this season, fewer than any other team in the league.

*League leaders City have collected 31 points from 12 league matches on the road this season but have dropped five points in their last two away fixtures - a 4-3 defeat at Liverpool and goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

*City striker Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last four appearances against Burnley in all competitions, netting six goals.

*Only Southampton (12 games) are currently on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Burnley (eight games).

Bournemouth v Stoke City

*Stoke have one victory in their last seven visits to the Vitality Stadium in all competitions, a 3-1 win in February 2016.

*Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six matches, with wins over Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea.

*Paul Lambert has guided Stoke to clean sheets in his first two games after a run 21 games without a shut-out before his appointment.

*The two managers have faced each other only once before in league competition, when Howe’s Burnley beat Lambert’s Norwich City 2-1 in a Championship match in February 2011.

*Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has scored four goals and provided two assists in his last six league matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United

*Brighton last played a home top-flight match against West Ham in 1982, winning the encounter 3-1.

*Chris Hughton’s Brighton have scored five goals in their last 13 league games, failing to find the net on nine occasions in that run.

*West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has scored three times in his last six appearances after a run of 18 games without a goal.

*Brighton striker Glenn Murray has scored four of the team’s last six goals in all competitions.

*West Ham, currently 12th in the league table, are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches.

Leicester City v Swansea City

*Leicester are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches in all competitions against Swansea since a 3-2 defeat in October 1950.

*Swansea have won consecutive league games for the first time this season and have picked up 10 points from a possible 15 since Carlos Carvalhal took charge in December.

*Leicester City have collected 25 points in 16 league games since Claude Puel’s appointment as manager in October, moving to eighth in the league.

*Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals and provided one assist in his last five league appearances against Swansea. He scored a hat-trick against them in December 2015.

*Striker Andre Ayew rejoined Swansea on transfer deadline day after an 18-month spell at West Ham.

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

*The two teams have not met at Old Trafford since March 1972, when United won 2-0 in a top-flight fixture with goals from forward Ian Storey-Moore and midfielder George Best.

*Jose Mourinho’s United have lost two of their last 39 league matches at home, with both defeats coming against Manchester City.

*United’s defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday ended midfielder Paul Pogba’s 36-match unbeaten run as a Premier League player.

*United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is a doubt for the weekend’s clash after he was withdrawn only seven minutes after coming on against Tottenham due to a knee problem.

*David Wagner’s Huddersfield, currently 17th in the league, have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four Premier League games.

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

*There have been seven goals scored in the last nine top-flight matches between West Brom and Southampton at the Hawthorns.

*Mauricio Pellegrino’s Southampton are without a win in their last 12 league games and have dropped into the relegation zone.

*West Brom have picked up eight points in 11 matches since Alan Pardew took charge in November.

*Striker Daniel Sturridge, who could make his first West Brom start this weekend, has scored on his first Premier League start for Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Manchester City, only failing to do so for Chelsea in the competition.

*Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini did not train on Thursday with a hip issue and Pellegrino will make a late call on his fitness for the weekend’s clash.

Arsenal v Everton (1730)

*Arsenal are unbeaten in 23 home matches against Everton in all competitions, since a 2-1 league defeat in January 1996 under Bruce Rioch.

*Arsenal have won nine and drawn two of their 12 league matches at home this season, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United in December.

*The match is manager Sam Allardyce’s 500th in the Premier League, making him the fifth manager to achieve the milestone after Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson, David Moyes and Harry Redknapp.

*Forward Theo Walcott scored his first two goals for Everton in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Leicester ahead of his return to Arsenal for the first time since his January transfer.

*Arsenal’s new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 141 goals and provided 31 assists in 213 matches for Borussia Dortmund, averaging a goal or assist every 96 minutes.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1415)

*Roy Hodgson’s Palace are currently 13th in the league after 25 matches, two points ahead of 14th-placed Newcastle.

*Palace have lost once in their last nine home matches, keeping a clean sheet in the last two.

*Palace have failed to score in any of their three league matches against the three promoted clubs (Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle) this season.

*Swansea (14) are the only team to lose more league matches than Newcastle (13) this season.

*Palace striker Christian Benteke has failed to score in 10 league appearances at Selhurst Park this season.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1630)

*Liverpool, currently third in the league, are two points above fifth-placed Tottenham heading into the weekend’s clash.

*Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool are on a 14-match unbeaten run in the league at Anfield.

*Spurs striker Harry Kane has contributed four goals and two assists in his last six league appearances against Liverpool.

*Kane leads the Premier League’s golden boot race with 21 goals, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah second on 19 goals.

*Tottenham, who won at home against Liverpool 4-1 earlier this season, last completed a league double over the Merseyside club in the 2010-11 season.

Monday, Feb. 5

Watford v Chelsea (2000)

*Watford are winless in 13 matches against Chelsea in all competitions since a 1-0 victory in the Premier League in September 1999.

*Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who completed a deadline day transfer from Arsenal on Wednesday, has started one league game this season and has scored seven of his last nine goals in the competition as a substitute.

*Chelsea have scored a league-high 13 headed goals this season.

*Watford are on a five-game winless run in the league and have failed to score in their last two matches.

*Chelsea’s 50-point haul from 25 matches this season is 10 fewer than during last season when they won the league. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)