Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

March 1 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 29 of the Premier League from March 3-5 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, March 3

Burnley v Everton (1230)

*None of the seven Premier League games between these two sides have ended in a draw, with Everton winning four and Burnley three.

*Sean Dyche’s Burnley are on an 11-game winless run and have lost five games in that period.

*Everton have two wins in their last 10 league games and sit ninth with 34 points, three behind seventh-placed Burnley.

*Sam Allardyce’s Everton have one win in 14 games on the road this season. Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Watford was their eighth away defeat of the campaign.

*Burnley have scored 22 goals this season, the fewest among the top-half teams. Only relegation-threatened Swansea City (21) have fewer.

Leicester City v Bournemouth

*Four out of the five Premier League games between Leicester and Bournemouth have been draws, including the last two matches.

*The last five league meetings between these two sides have produced five goals, with Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scoring two — in 1-1 draws in May 2017 and August 2015.

*Leicester have won four and drawn three of their last eight home games. They are eighth in the table with 36 points.

*Bournemouth have lost twice in their last 10 league games and have four wins in that period. Eddie Howe’s side are 11th with 32 points.

*Bournemouth have found the net in each of their last nine league games. They have scored 18 goals in that run.

Southampton v Stoke City

*Southampton last beat Stoke in March 2016. They have lost twice and drawn once against them since that 2-1 victory.

*Southampton have one win in their last 15 matches this season. They are winless in seven home games since November’s 4-1 victory over Everton.

*Stoke are 19th in the table with 26 points and have let in 54 goals this season.

*Southampton are 16th with 27 points. Mauricio Pellegrino’s side are level on points with Crystal Palace and Swansea.

*Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri has struck in each of his last three league games and could equal forward Terry Conroy’s club record of scoring in four straight top-flight games set in 1968-69.

Swansea City v West Ham United

*Swansea have lost six of their 11 Premier League meetings with West Ham, including the last three.

*Swansea were beaten 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. They have not lost back-to-back matches in the league since Paul Clement’s final two games in December.

*West Ham have two wins from 15 away matches this season. Both wins were by a three-goal margin — 3-0 at Stoke and 4-1 at Huddersfield Town.

*West Ham are 13th in the table with 30 points while Swansea are three points below them in 18th.

*Swansea forward Andre Ayew has scored twice in four league meetings between these sides. He struck for Swansea in May 2016 before moving to West Ham. He scored for the London side in this fixture last season.

Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town

*Tottenham thrashed promoted Huddersfield 4-0 in their only previous Premier League meeting earlier this season.

*David Wagner’s Huddersfield are on a two-game winning run and looking to secure three straight wins in the league for the first time this season.

*Tottenham have not lost in the league since being beaten 4-1 by leaders Manchester City in December. They have recorded seven wins in their last 10 games.

*Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham are fourth in the table with 55 points while Huddersfield are 14th with 30 points.

*Tottenham’s Harry Kane leads the race for the golden boot with 24 league goals, ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (23).

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

*Watford have won twice and drawn twice in five Premier League meetings with West Brom. They have not let in a goal in two meetings at Vicarage Road.

*Watford have won their last two home games in the league, beating Everton 1-0 last weekend and Chelsea 4-1.

*West Brom have lost their last four league games and have conceded 11 goals in the process. Alan Pardew’s side are bottom of the table with 20 points.

*Javi Gracia’s Watford have lost five of their last 10 league games this season and are 10th with 33 points.

*West Brom have one win under Pardew, a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

Liverpool v Newcastle United (1730)

*The two teams have drawn only 10 times in their 45 Premier League meetings, including the last two matches.

*Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 matches at Anfield this season. They have won eight of those games.

*Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool are third in the league with 57 points, two points behind Manchester United. Newcastle are 15th with 29 points.

*Newcastle have opened the scoring in their last four league games but have failed to win on three occasions.

*Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has played a part in 31 league goals this season, scoring 23 and assisting eight.

Sunday, March 4

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal (1330)

*This will be the second Premier League meeting between Arsenal and promoted Brighton. Arsenal beat Chris Hughton’s side 2-0 earlier in the season.

*Brighton are looking for their third straight win at home. They beat Swansea 4-1 and West Ham 3-1 win in their previous two games at the Amex Stadium.

*Brighton striker Glenn Murray has scored five goals in his last five home games.

*Arsenal have lost seven and drawn four out of their 14 away games this season, the worst record among the top six clubs.

*Arsenal have beaten Brighton in their last five games across all competitions. They last lost to the south-coast club in 1982.

Manchester City v Chelsea (1600)

*Manchester City have beaten Chelsea three times in their last five Premier League meetings and are looking to do the double over them following a 1-0 win earlier this season.

*Chelsea have 24 wins from 41 Premier League matches between these two teams while City have 10.

*Pep Guardiola’s City are unbeaten at home this season. They have scored 50 goals and conceded 10 at the Etihad Stadium in 14 matches.

*Fifth-placed Chelsea have lost three of their last four league matches. The champions have already lost two matches more than they did in the whole of last season.

*City striker Sergio Aguero has scored five times in his last four league games against Chelsea.

Monday, March 5

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2000)

*Palace have not won in 17 previous Premier League meetings with United. United have 14 wins.

*Palace are winless in their last five league matches. Roy Hodgson’s side are on a two-game losing streak.

*United have lost their last two league games away. They were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham and 1-0 at Newcastle.

*Jose Mourinho’s United are second behind leaders Manchester City with 59 points while Palace are 17th with 27 points.

*United forwards Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku have combined for six league goals this season, scoring three each and assisting each other three times.