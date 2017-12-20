Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 19 of the Premier League on Dec. 22-Dec. 23 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Friday, Dec. 22

Arsenal v Liverpool (1945)

*Fifth-placed Arsenal have lost their last three league games against Liverpool, conceding 11 goals and scoring four. They have not lost four in a row to the Merseysiders since 1988.

*Arsene Wenger’s Gunners have won 13 of the last 14 league matches at the Emirates Stadium, with their only loss coming against Manchester United this month.

*Fourth-placed Liverpool have won 19 of the 51 Premier League games between the two sides while Arsenal have 15 wins, nine of which have been at home.

*Petr Cech needs one clean sheet to reach 200 in the league. He has nine clean sheets this season but has conceded 14 goals for Arsenal in five games against Liverpool.

*Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who has scored seven league goals this season, is out of the match with a hamstring injury.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Everton v Chelsea (1230)

*Chelsea have beaten Everton in their last three league meetings, scoring 10 goals and conceding none. Everton’s last victory against the defending champions came at home in 2015.

*Third-placed Chelsea have won three of their last six away games in the league, drawing once and losing twice.

*Sam Allardyce has guided Everton into ninth, with the club collecting 10 points from a possible 12 since he was appointed manager earlier this month.

*Everton striker Wayne Rooney has scored 10 goals in 16 league matches this season. The last time he reached double figures in the league was in the 2014-15 season.

*Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been directly involved in seven league goals this season, scoring five times and providing two assists.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford

*Promoted Brighton have won one of their last 11 league meetings with Watford, prevailing 1-0 at Vicarage Road in the Championship in 2012. They have drawn five and lost five.

*Brighton have lost four of their last six league games and are 13th in the league. Their last victory was against Swansea City in November.

*Tenth-placed Watford are on a three-game losing run and have collected seven points in their last 10 league matches.

*Marco Silva’s Watford have had a player sent off in each of their last three league games. They will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Marvin Zeegelaar and Troy Deeney on Saturday.

*Brighton have scored 14 goals in 18 league games this season. Only relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion (13) and Swansea City (10) have scored fewer.

Manchester City v Bournemouth

*Leaders City have beaten Bournemouth in all of their five previous league meetings, scoring 17 goals and conceding twice.

*City have scored 97 league goals in 2017 so far and could become the first team to reach 100 goals since Liverpool scored 106 in 1982.

*Pep Guardiola’s City are unbeaten this season and are on a 16-game winning streak. The record in Europe’s top five leagues is 19, set by Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013-14.

*Eddie Howe will look to become the first English manager to win at the Etihad Stadium since Harry Redknapp’s Tottenham Hotspur beat the hosts 1-0 in 2010.

*Bournemouth are without a victory in six league games and sit 16th in the table with 16 points.

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

*Southampton have lost one of their last 26 games against newly-promoted sides, winning 17 and drawing eight times.

*Huddersfield have lost five of their last seven league games and are 11th in the league with 21 points.

*Two of Huddersfield’s 16 goals this season have been own-goals by the opposing team.

*Southampton are 12th in the table and have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine league games, the longest run this season alongside Newcastle United.

*Southampton defender Cedric Soares is out of the game after picking up an injury in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion

*Stoke have one win from the last eight games and are 17th in the table after losing their last three matches.

*Alan Pardew has won eight league games against Stoke, but the Englishman is still looking for his first league victory at West Brom since taking over from Tony Pulis last month.

*Stoke have conceded 39 goals in the league for the worst defensive record this season behind Watford (33) and West Ham United (32).

*West Brom are on their longest ever winless run of 16 games after two victories in their opening two games of the season.

*West Brom have had 10 different scorers this season but none have scored more than two goals, with Hal Robson-Kanu, Jay Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon topping their list.

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

*Swansea defeated Palace 5-4 when the two teams last met at the Liberty Stadium. A total of 12 goals were scored in the two games between the sides last season.

*Palace, 14th in the league, have won once in nine previous Premier League meetings between the two teams while Swansea have four victories.

*Bottom side Swansea have one win in 10 league games this season and have lost eight of those.

*Swansea have scored 10 league goals this season. Only Everton (9) in 2005-06 and Derby County (8) in 2007-08 have scored fewer after 18 games.

*Wilfried Bony, Swansea’s only scorer in the last seven games, is a doubt for the clash after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat by Everton.

West Ham United v Newcastle United

*The two teams have played 39 times in the Premier League, with Newcastle posting 18 victories to West Ham’s 11.

*Newcastle have lost eight of their last nine league games, including the last four, and are 18th in the table.

*West Ham are unbeaten in their last three league games, beating champions Chelsea and drawing with Arsenal in the process to climb to 15th.

*West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini will miss the match as part of his two-game suspension for simulation.

*Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has won seven of his last nine Premier League meetings with David Moyes.

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

*Burnley and Tottenham have played each other seven times in the Premier League, with Spurs winning four times. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting in August.

*Sixth-placed Burnley have scored 16 goals this season, the fewest in the top 10, but have conceded 12 goals, the same as Manchester City and Manchester United at the top of the table.

*Sean Dyche’s Burnley have lost one of their last eight home games in the top flight, winning five and drawing twice.

*Seventh-placed Tottenham’s top scorer with 12 goals, Harry Kane has hit the woodwork six times this season.

*Only 10 league goals have been scored at Turf Moor this season, with home side Burnley scoring seven of them.

Leicester City v Manchester United (1945)

*United have won 15 of the 23 games played between the two teams in the Premier League, with Leicester winning twice.

*Eighth-placed Leicester have collected 20 points from their last 10 games. Only Manchester City (30), Chelsea (25), United (21) and Liverpool (21) have more points in this period.

*United striker Romelu Lukaku has directly been involved in five goals in the last six league games against Leicester, with four goals and an assist.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored his first Premier League goal against United and is one short of 50 strikes in the competition.

*United have won seven of the last 10 games and are second in the table. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)