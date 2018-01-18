Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 24 of the Premier League from Jan. 20-Jan.22 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Jan. 20

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (1230)

* In nine previous meetings between the two clubs, Chelsea have won seven and lost once.

* Brighton have won once in their last 12 league games, failing to score in six of their last eight matches.

* Only Liverpool and Manchester City have beaten Brighton at the Amex Stadium this season.

* Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata did not have a single shot on target against Leicester City last weekend and has failed to score in his last three league starts.

* Brighton have dropped to 16th in the standings while Chelsea are in fourth position, level on points with third-placed Liverpool.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

* Arsenal have lost one of their last 16 matches against Palace, an away league defeat last April.

* Arsene Wenger’s side have scored in all their last 25 home league games.

* Palace are unbeaten in their last five away league games.

* Hector Bellerin has scored or assisted a goal in three of his last five league games, scoring in two consecutive matches for the first time in his career.

* Palace have climbed to 12th in the standings while Arsenal are sixth.

Burnley v Manchester United

* Burnley have beaten United just once in the last 24 meetings between the two sides across all competitions - a league win at Turf Moor in 2009.

* United have won four and drawn one of their last five away league games, scoring at least twice in each of those matches.

* Sean Dyche will take charge of his 100th league game on Saturday with Burnley seventh in the standings.

* Paul Pogba has notched four of his nine assists in his last two appearances for United. The Frenchman also has the league’s joint-most assists, along with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, but has achieved that number in 10 fewer games.

* United are 12 points behind league leaders City in second position, a gap they previously overhauled to win the title in 1996.

Everton v West Bromwich Albion

* West Brom have beaten Everton in only one of the last 10 league meetings between the clubs - a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in 2016.

* After halting a 20-game winless run in the league, West Brom have the chance to win back-to-back league games since their opening victories this campaign.

* Everton are winless in their last five league matches, failing to score in four of them.

* Everton striker Wayne Rooney has scored 14 league goals in 13 previous starts against West Brom.

* West Brom are 19th in the standings, two points adrift of safety. Everton are ninth.

Leicester City v Watford

* Watford have scored the most (five) and conceded the most (four) goals in the 90th minute or after in the league this season.

* Watford have lost seven of their last 10 league matches, collecting five out of 30 available points.

* Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez has scored at least once in each of his last four league games against Watford.

* Watford forward Richarlison has attempted 71 shots this season. Only Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah have more.

* Leicester have won five and drawn two of their last 10 league games to climb to eighth in the standings while Watford are in 10th.

Stoke City v Huddersfield Town

* Stoke have conceded the most league goals this season (50).

* Stoke last hosted Huddersfield at the bet365 stadium in 2001, when both sides were in the third tier and played out a 1-1 draw.

* Huddersfield have won just two league games on the road this season.

* Paul Lambert’s side have conceded three or more goals in three home league games this campaign, more than any other team.

* Huddersfield’s five-game winless run has dropped them to 14th in the league while Stoke are 18th and on a three-game losing streak.

West Ham United v Bournemouth

* Bournemouth last won away at West Ham in a league game in 2015.

* This match will mark Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe’s 100th league game in charge, making him the third youngest English manager to achieve this feat, at the age of 40 years and 52 days.

* West Ham have won three and drawn one of their last five league games, helping them climb to 11th in the standings.

* West Ham playmaker Marko Arnautovic has scored six goals and provided three assists in his last seven league appearances.

* Bournemouth are 14th in the league and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Manchester City v Newcastle United (1730)

* City last lost a league game to Newcastle in 2005 and have gone on to win 17 and draw three of the subsequent fixtures.

* Rafa Benitez’s side have won just two of their last 14 league matches.

* Despite their unbeaten league run coming to end against Liverpool, City have not lost their last 23 home league games.

* City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in 13 league goals against Newcastle, scoring 11 and providing three assists.

* City have a 12-point lead atop the table while Newcastle are three points above the relegation zone in 15th position.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)

* Tottenham have not lost at Southampton since the Saints re-entered the top flight in 2012.

* Southampton are on a 10-game winless run in the league, leaving them a point and a place above the relegation zone.

* Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been involved in eight goals in just four league matches against Southampton.

* Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is yet to lose at St. Mary‘s, since joining Tottenham in 2014.

* Tottenham are fifth in the standings and unbeaten in their last five league matches.

Monday, Jan. 22

Swansea City v Liverpool

* Liverpool have scored at least twice in their last six away league games.

* Bottom side Swansea have scored six goals at home this season - the least in the league.

* Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored four more goals (18) than Swansea (14) this season.

* Swansea have won just two of their 11 home league fixtures so far.

* Liverpool climbed to third in the standings with a win over City last weekend and are unbeaten in the league since October’s defeat by Tottenham. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)