Soccer: Team effort vital for Burnley momentum, says Arfield

REUTERS - Burnley have the team strength to overcome injuries and continue their excellent start to the Premier League campaign, according to their midfielder Scott Arfield.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Watford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 9, 2017 Burnley's Scott Arfield celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

Robbie Brady picked up a serious knee injury during the defeat at Leicester City this month and is the sixth player to be sidelined for Sean Dyche’s side ahead of a packed festive schedule.

Arfield, 29, scored the winner in Burnley’s 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday and believes the Clarets have the squad depth and talent to maintain their position at seventh in the table.

“It was important to keep the momentum going and a good day for everybody. Obviously on a personal level, but also on a team level and we just want to keep things going,” Arfield told the club’s website. (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

“We train at such an intensity that everybody feels ready as soon as you get the nod and that stands us in good stead going forwards as we look to make this a successful club.”

Burnley have collected 28 points from 16 league games and are level on points with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

“We’ve managed to get these points on the board so quickly, before the Christmas period, but this is when the games rack up and why you want to be a footballer,” Arfield added.

Dyche’s side play five league fixtures before the end of the year, starting with at home against 15th-placed Stoke City on Tuesday.