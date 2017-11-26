FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injury time Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal win at Burnley
November 26, 2017 / 5:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Injury time Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal win at Burnley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An injury-time penalty from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday to send the Londoners up to fourth place.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Arsenal - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - November 26, 2017 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Burnley, on the back of three straight wins, started strongly and went close in the 15th minute when Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the post after a flowing counter-attack.

After Aaron Ramsey missed a good chance, Nacho Monreal fired just wide of Nick Pope’s post as the Gunners ended the half strongly but there were few chances in a tight second period.

The Gunners grabbed the winner in injury time when Aaron Ramsay went down under challenge from James Tarkowski and Sanchez converted the spot kick.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon

