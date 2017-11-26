Injury time Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal win at Burnley

An injury-time penalty from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday to send the Londoners up to fourth place.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Arsenal - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - November 26, 2017 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Burnley, on the back of three straight wins, started strongly and went close in the 15th minute when Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the post after a flowing counter-attack.

After Aaron Ramsey missed a good chance, Nacho Monreal fired just wide of Nick Pope’s post as the Gunners ended the half strongly but there were few chances in a tight second period.

The Gunners grabbed the winner in injury time when Aaron Ramsay went down under challenge from James Tarkowski and Sanchez converted the spot kick.