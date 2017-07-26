FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Bardsley secures Burnley move from Stoke
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 15 days ago

Bardsley secures Burnley move from Stoke

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Burnley have signed defender Phil Bardsley from Stoke City on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Lancashire-based Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Scotland international returns to Turf Moor where he spent a month on loan in the Championship in 2006.

"I've had different spells and different clubs since then and I'm delighted to be back," Bardsley told the club website.

"It's a club that's going in the right direction with a fantastic manager and a great group of players which I'm looking forward to being part of."

Bardsley has also played for Sunderland and Manchester United and spent the last three seasons at Stoke.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.