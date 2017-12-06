FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burnley's Brady out for 'substantial' period due to knee injury
December 6, 2017 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

Burnley's Brady out for 'substantial' period due to knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady will be sidelined for a significant period as he prepares to undergo surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear in his left knee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 29, 2017 Burnley's Robbie Brady celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Ireland international Brady, who has scored once and provided two assists in 15 league appearances for Burnley this campaign, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Leicester City.

“Robbie will have surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear and will be out for a substantial recovery period,” manager Sean Dyche said on the club’s website. (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

“He will be given all the time and care he needs on his recovery and supported throughout from all of us at Burnley Football Club.”

Dyche’s side are seventh in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and host eighth-placed Watford on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

