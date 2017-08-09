Cork relishing Burnley stability after unsettling Swansea spell

Soccer Football - Burnley vs Hannover 96 - Pre Season Friendly - Burnley, Britain - August 5, 2017 Burnley's Jack Cork in action with Hannover's Edgar Prib Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/Files

(Reuters) - Burnley midfielder Jack Cork is happy to play under Sean Dyche at Burnley, claiming managerial changes at his former club Swansea affected players during their relegation battle last season.

The Welsh club sacked Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley before Paul Clement’s impressive rescue job in the second half of the campaign kept them in the Premier League.

“It was tough with the change of managers at Swansea, it did affect us last year,” Cork, who left Liberty Stadium to join Burnley last month, told reporters.

“Everyone has seen things in the way he (Clement) does things and how he works. Trust in him has paid off and he’s shown what a good manager he can be.”

Cork played under five managers during his two-and-a-half years Swansea, including Alan Curtis’ two spells as caretaker.

With Dyche being in charge at Turf Moor since Oct. 2012, Cork said he could see the positive impact of stability at the club.

“It’s good to come to a stable club with the manager here,” the 28-year-old added. “The board and players trust him and enjoy working with him.”

Cork could make his Burnley debut in Saturday’ league game at Chelsea, the club where he started his career.