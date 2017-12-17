FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Manager Dyche content with Burnley's positive week
December 17, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Manager Dyche content with Burnley's positive week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manager Sean Dyche was pleased with his Burnley side who won twice and drew one of their three Premier League fixtures over the last week to stay in touch with the top four in the table.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 16, 2017 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Burnley recorded 1-0 wins over Watford and Stoke City before Saturday’s goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion to climb to fifth position in the league.

“It was a tight game. They (Brighton) rested players to go down to Tottenham Hotspur in the week and they obviously viewed this as a big game and one they could win,” Dyche said after the match.

“I‘m pleased that they didn’t and I‘m pleased that we had a third clean sheet and seven points in a week. In the Premier League that’s a tough ask and I‘m delighted with the players for their week’s work.”

The Englishman reserved special praise for his defence and goalkeeper Nick Pope after the hard-earned draw at the Amex Stadium.

Burnley face fellow top four contenders Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently seventh in the league, next weekend.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
