Burnley's Vokes, Wood face fitness tests ahead of Newcastle game
October 26, 2017 / 3:08 PM / in a day

Burnley's Vokes, Wood face fitness tests ahead of Newcastle game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Burnley forwards Sam Vokes and Chris Wood face late fitness tests ahead of their Premier League game against promoted Newcastle United on Monday, manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs West Ham United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 14, 2017 Burnley's Sam Vokes applauds fans after the match. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Wales international Vokes missed out with an abdominal injury as Burnley lost 3-0 to Manchester City last week while New Zealand’s Wood is recovering from a tight hamstring after the defeat by the league leaders.

“Sam Vokes missed last week, it’s promising with him. Chris Wood is a maybe, we will have to wait and see,” Dyche told a news conference.

“We’re pleased it’s nothing to major but whether it’s right for Monday we will have to wait and see.”

Burnley are eighth in the table with 13 points while Newcastle are a spot above them with 14 points from nine games.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

