#Sports News
September 23, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 24 days ago

Burnley and Huddersfield share a scrappy point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Huddersfield Town - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - September 23, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Philip Billing in action with Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson REUTERS/Scott Heppell

REUTERS - BURNLEY 0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Burnley were held to a goalless draw at home to promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday in a Premier League game which offered little entertainment.

Burnley striker Chris Wood went close with a header from a Stephen Ward cross in the 23rd minute but that was the only real effort on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Huddersfield created a chance just after the interval when Tom Ince burst from midfield and set up Laurent Depoitre but the Belgian’s low shot was well dealt with by Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Ince fired wide from 20 metres out after a swift counter-attack and then substitute Rajiv van La Parra was booked for a blatant dive in the penalty area.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon

