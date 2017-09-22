FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Injury worries mount for Terriers ahead of Burnley trip
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 22, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 25 days ago

Soccer: Injury worries mount for Terriers ahead of Burnley trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City - Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - September 16, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams in action with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell REUTERS/Andrew Yates

(Reuters) - Hudderfield Town midfielder Danny Williams and striker Steve Mounie will miss Saturday’s Premier League fixture at Burnley through injury, manager David Wagner has said.

Williams, who sat out the 1-0 League Cup loss to Crystal Palace in midweek, is set to be out for an indefinite period with a foot fracture, while Mounie could return from a heel injury against Tottenham Hotspur next week.

“Danny Williams has a small fracture on the bone in his foot. We have a specialist appointment tomorrow, where we will get some information about how long he’s out,” Wagner told British media on Thursday.

“At the moment, this is very open as it is a very small fracture. He is definitely out for tomorrow and anything else we will know after the weekend,” he added.

Wagner said he would make late calls on striker Laurent Depoitre and winger Rajiv Van La Parra ahead of the game with both players carrying knocks.

“Lolo Depoitre is further along than Rajiv, with whom there is some doubt at the moment. So we have some injury concerns at the moment but we will find some solutions for it,” he said.

“Collin Quaner is out too. He will be ready during the next international break,” Wagner added of the German forward.

Huddersfield are sixth in the standings on eight points from five games, while Burnley have an identical record but are a spot below them on goal difference.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.