Soccer-Man City held at Burnley after late Gudmundsson equaliser

* Manchester City draw 1-1 against Sean Dyche’s Burnley

* Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised in 82nd minute

* City went ahead with brilliant 22nd minute Danilo strike

* Defender Ben Mee twice went close for the home side

* City keeper Ederson pushed Aaron Lennon shot against the post

* City’s Raheem Sterling missed an open goal from a metre out

* Burnley travel to Swansea next, Man City host Leicester

BURNLEY 1 MANCHESTER CITY 1

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck an 82nd minute equaliser as Premier League leaders Manchester City had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Brazilian Danilo had fired City ahead with a superb strike in the 22nd minute and Pep Guardiola’s side, who now have a 16 point lead at the top, were dominant for most of the game.

Raheem Sterling missed a golden chance for City in the 71st minute - somehow putting the ball wide from a metre out with the goal at his mercy.

City were made to pay for that - and other missed chances - when Gudmundsson met a Matt Lowton cross with a fine finish to beat Ederson and earn Sean Dyche’s seventh-placed side a point. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)