January 20, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Martial strike gives United points at Turf Moor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester United edge hard fought contest at Burnley

* Few chances for either side in first half

* Anthony Martial fired United ahead in 54th minute

* Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit bar from free kick

* Burnley at Newcastle United on Jan 31, United at Spurs

BURNLEY 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Jan 20 (Reuters)- A superbly taken 54th minute goal from Anthony Martial gave Manchester United a hard-earned 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku showed strength and skill as he held off two challenges on the right flank before delivering a perfect cross-field pass to Martial whose powerful shot crashed in off the under-side of the bar.

Burnley responded well, though, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson hitting the bar with a free kick and the Clarets put United under plenty of pressure throughout the second half.

Home goalkeeper Nick Pope produced a fine save to deny Martial another goal as second placed United closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to nine points ahead of their rival’s game against Newcastle United later on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
