Soccer-Hendrick strikes as Burnley beat Newcastle
#Soccer News
October 30, 2017 / 10:11 PM / in 7 hours

Soccer-Hendrick strikes as Burnley beat Newcastle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Burnley edged tight battle 1-0 at Turf Moor

* Hendrick drove home Gudmundsson’s cross in 74th minute

* Burnley dominated in midfield with Cork in excellent form

* Newcastle twice went close to an equaliser in added time

* Hayden effort saved by Pope, Manquillo headed over

* Burnley moved up to seventh place, Newcastle slipped to ninth

* Burnley at Southampton next, Newcastle host Bournemouth

BURNLEY 1 NEWCASTLE UNITED 0

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A 74th minute strike from Irish midfielder Jeff Hendrick gave Burnley a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday to send the Lancashire club up to seventh in the Premier League table.

In a game of few chances or incidents, the Clarets grabbed the points when a low shot from the impressive Jack Cork was parried by Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot and Johann Berg Gudmundsson pounced on the loose ball, swinging a low cross to the back post where Hendrick collected and converted.

Newcastle twice went close in added time with a shot by Isaac Hayden saved by Nick Pope and then a Javier Manquillo header that flashed just over the bar.

After 10 games Sean Dyche’s Burnley side are now in seventh place and level on 16 points with Liverpool. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
