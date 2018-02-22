FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Sports News
February 22, 2018 / 5:30 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Southampton's Yoshida faces up to five weeks out with knee injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southampton defender Maya Yoshida could be sidelined for up to five weeks with a knee injury, manager Mauricio Pellegrino said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game at Burnley.

Japan international Yoshida pulled up injured in training a day before their FA Cup fifth round victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Apart from the Burnley game, he is also set to miss matches against Stoke City, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the home stretch of a difficult season for 18th-placed Southampton.

“Maya will be out for a minimum of four to five weeks,” Pellegrino told a news conference on Thursday.

“Last week I said that everybody is OK and then in the last training session three or four players out,” added Pellegrino, who also lost midfielders Steven Davis and Sofiane Boufal ahead of the West Brom game due to injuries.

”Football has this unpredictable moment and you cannot control this but hopefully in the next few weeks everybody will be alright.

“Maybe Sofiane will be involved in the team (against Burnley), but Long and Davis will have to wait another week,” the Argentine added.

Southampton have one victory in their last 14 league games and come into Saturday’s clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool. Seventh-placed Burnley are also in the middle of a poor run with no wins in 10 league games.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.