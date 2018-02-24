Soccer: Gabbiadini secures vital point for Southampton at Burnley

Southampton moved their heads just above the Premier League’s bottom three after Manolo Gabbiadini grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley looked set to end a 10-match winless run in the league after Ashley Barnes headed them into the lead in the second half but Southampton dug out a crucial point.

Time was almost up at Turf Moor when Gabbiadini popped up in the area to turn home Guido Carrillo’s header back across goal, although Burnley were furious after referee Bobby Madley inadvertently impeded Burnley’s Ashley Westwood in the build-up.

Southampton have managed one win in their last 15 league games but conversely have lost only one of the last six as manager Mauricio Pellegrino battles on.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Southampton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 24, 2018 Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini celebrates scoring their first goal with Sofiane Boufal REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“It’s one point, obviously we play another important game next, but the draw is almost the same as a win today,” he said.

Until Gabbiadini’s 90th-minute effort, Southampton were still in the bottom three but they are now above Crystal Palace and Swansea City on goal difference.

Burnley remain in seventh spot with 37 points -- three short of their Premier League record haul -- and are almost certainly safe but the result was frustrating for manager Sean Dyche.

“The performance was good, certainly enough to win three points. It is another point on the table,” he said.

“The game was petering out to nothing. They huffed and puffed, but didn’t create too much.”