Soccer-Gabbiadini secures vital point for Southampton at Burnley

* Southampton earned a 1-1 draw at Burnley with a late leveller

* Burnley were looking to end a 10-match winless run

* A drab first half contained few chances

* Ashley Barnes headed Burnley into the lead

* Manolo Gabbiadini secured a vital point for Southampton

* Burnley host Everton next, Southampton play Stoke

BURNLEY 1 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southampton moved their heads just above the Premier League’s bottom three after Manolo Gabbiadini grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley looked set to end a 10-match winless run in the league after Ashley Barnes headed them into the lead in the second half but Southampton dug out a crucial point.

Time was almost up at Turf Moor when Gabbiadini popped up in the area to turn home Guido Carrillo’s header back across goal.

Southampton, who have managed one win in their last 15 league games, have 27 points but edged above Swansea City and Crystal Palace on goal difference. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)