Soccer: Burnley sink Swans to make it three in a row

REUTERS - Sean Dyche’s Burnley continued their excellent campaign with a 2-0 win over struggling Swansea City at Turf Moor on Saturday to stay in seventh place.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Swansea City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - November 18, 2017 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds fans after the match. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Jack Cork, fresh from winning his first England cap, put Burnley ahead in the 29th minute when he burst from midfield and then got on the end of a Robbie Brady cross with a well-placed header.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Jeff Hendrick found Ashley Barnes and the striker, selected ahead of Sam Vokes, blasted home from the edge of the area.

The result means Burnley have three straight victories in the top flight for the first time since the 1974-75 season and leaves Swansea next to the bottom on eight points.