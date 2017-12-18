FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FA charges Burnley defender Tarkowski with violent conduct
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 18, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in a day

FA charges Burnley defender Tarkowski with violent conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after appearing to elbow Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray in the ribs in Saturday’s 0-0 Premier League draw.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 16, 2017 Brighton's Glenn Murray reacts after being fouled by Burnley's James Tarkowski to win a penalty REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tarkowski was not punished by referee Chris Kavanagh for the off-the-ball incident inside Burnley’s box in the 35th minute, shortly after Murray had missed a penalty following a tangle with the centreback.

The player has been charged retrospectively by the FA after three former elite match officials reviewed the incident.

Burnley have until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to respond and Tarkowski could miss games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town if he accepts the charge.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.