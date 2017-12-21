FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Burnley's Tarkowski handed three match ban over elbow incident
December 21, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 5 days ago

Soccer-Burnley's Tarkowski handed three match ban over elbow incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Burnley defender James Tarkowski will be suspended for his team’s next three games after a review of an elbow incident in Saturday’s draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Television images showed Tarkowski elbow Brighton forward Glenn Murray in the ribs and he was charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

Burnley said that the player had accepted the charge but argued that the suspension was excessive. However, that appeal was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Tarkowski misses Saturday’s game at Turf Moor against Tottenham Hotspur, the Boxing Day game at Manchester United and the trip to Huddersfield Town on Dec. 30. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

