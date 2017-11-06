Burnley have overcome fear of playing away, says Vokes

(Reuters) - Burnley’s improved away performance is the result of a change in mentality as the Premier League club have overcome their fear of playing away from home, striker Sam Vokes has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Burnley - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 4, 2017 Burnley's Sam Vokes celebrates scoring their first goal with Matthew Lowton Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Burnley recorded their first and only league win on the road in April last season but have vastly improved this campaign, starting with a 3-2 win at champions Chelsea followed by two more away victories in their opening 11 league games.

Sean Dyche’s team have also drawn at third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-placed Liverpool and are currently seventh in the table after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton.

Vokes said Burnley have settled into the top flight.

“I don’t know, I suppose it’s the mentality,” Vokes, who scored the winner at St. Mary‘s, said after the match.

”We go into games not fearing teams. It’s three wins against top Premier League sides now and it’s not just the wins, it’s the performances that go with it.

“Last year, a lot was made of our away performances and our results have picked up. We are a proper Premier League team now and you feel that every day coming into work.”

Burnley host 19th-placed Swansea City on Nov. 18 following the conclusion of the international break.