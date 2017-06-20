FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Christiansen sets sights on taking Leeds back to Premier League
June 20, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 months ago

Christiansen sets sights on taking Leeds back to Premier League

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Athletic Bilbao v Apoel FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32 First Leg - San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, Spain - 16/02/17 Apoel FC's coach Thomas Christiansen gestures during the match.Vincent West/Files

REUTERS - Leeds United's new manager Thomas Christiansen hopes to take the club to the Premier League in his first season at Elland Road and believes his ideas can help Leeds' regain top flight status for the first time since 2004.

"Last year we finished seventh. At least the promotion should be there and of course we hope to do better," the former Spain international, who replaced Garry Monk last week, said at a news conference on Monday.

"I'm very excited and believe we can do good things here. This is why I'm here and Leeds also believe in my abilities and we all want the same," the 44-year-old told media, referring to his meeting last week with owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds, who finished seventh in the second-tier Championship, are one of the fallen giants of the English game, and have won the title three times.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland

