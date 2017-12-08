FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol City snatch late winner to maintain promotion push
Conflict Over Jerusalem
#Sports News
December 8, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Bristol City snatch late winner to maintain promotion push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bristol City’s Aden Flint scored in stoppage-time to snatch a 2-1 victory at fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United on Friday that kept them third in England’s second tier Championship.

Soccer Football - Championship - Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - December 8, 2017 Bristol City's Aden Flint celebrates after the match Action Images/Craig Brough

Flint steered the ball home at the far post to decide an absorbing contest after the hosts had John Fleck sent off for a two-footed lunge with 30 minutes remaining.

United had hit the woodwork three times in the first half before Jamie Paterson put the visitors ahead two minutes before the break.

Leon Clarke levelled three minutes after the restart before Fleck was dismissed and Flint volleyed in the decider.

City have 40 points, seven adrift of leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host Sunderland on Saturday, and three behind second-placed Cardiff City, who face Reading on Monday.

Sheffield United are fourth with 37.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
