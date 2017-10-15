FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jota and Bonatini send Wolves to the top of English Championship
October 15, 2017 / 3:19 AM / 6 days ago

Jota and Bonatini send Wolves to the top of English Championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to the top of the English Championship (second tier) with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Saturday thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and substitute Leo Bonatini.

Soccer Football - Championship - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 14, 2017 Wolves' Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images/Craig Brough

Jota, on loan from Atletico Madrid, opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 55th minute and Brazilian Bonatini completed the victory with an angled shot 16 minutes later.

Wolves are now two points clear of second-placed Cardiff City, who were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City on Friday.

Sheffield United are third after Chris Basham’s close-range header gave them a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Preston North End moved up to fifth despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham. First-half goals from Jordan Hugill and Sean Maguire had put Preston on course for victory but Oliver Norwood cut the deficit with 16 minutes left and Denis Odoi scored a 96th-minute equaliser.

Leeds United dropped to sixth after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Reading, with former Leeds loanee Modou Barrow scoring the winner.

Bottom side Bolton Wanderers claimed their first win of the season by beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 thanks to Sammy Ameobi’s opener and a Sam Hutchinson own goal. Bolton are now on five points, six points from safety.

Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
