Sheffield United go second with Wolves victory

LONDON (Reuters) - Sheffield United climbed to second in England’s second-tier Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory against 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who spurned the chance to go top themselves.

After an even opening between two of the Championship’s form sides, Wolves’ former Sheffield United defender Conor Coady was dismissed after he pulled back Leon Clarke -- denying him a goalscoring chance in the 15th minute.

The hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage with Clarke scoring twice against his former club either side of a missed penalty from Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

United have 21 points from 10 games -- two behind leaders Cardiff City and one ahead of Wolves and Leeds United.

United’s rivals Sheffield Wednesday, in 14th, suffered a 1-0 defeat against struggling Birmingham City who climbed one place to 22nd thanks to Isaac Vassell’s second-half goal.