Soccer - Cardiff slump continues with loss to Preston

LONDON (Reuters) - Cardiff City missed the chance to go second in the Championship when they lost 1-0 at home to Preston North End on Friday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Cardiff City vs Preston North End - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 29, 2017 Preston North End’s Tom Barkhuizen in action with Cardiff City's Neil Etheridge and Joe Ralls Action Images/John Sibley

Captain Tom Clarke scored Preston’s winner in the 90th minute with a close-range header to condemn Cardiff to a third successive defeat.

Wolverhampton Wanderers top the standings by eight points from Bristol City and Cardiff while Preston climbed to seventh, one point below the playoff spots.

Millwall beat London rivals Queens Park Rangers 1-0 in Friday’s other game thanks to Steve Morison’s 55th-minute strike.