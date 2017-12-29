FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer - Cardiff slump continues with loss to Preston
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 29, 2017 / 10:55 PM / a day ago

Soccer - Cardiff slump continues with loss to Preston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Cardiff City missed the chance to go second in the Championship when they lost 1-0 at home to Preston North End on Friday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Cardiff City vs Preston North End - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 29, 2017 Preston North End’s Tom Barkhuizen in action with Cardiff City's Neil Etheridge and Joe Ralls Action Images/John Sibley

Captain Tom Clarke scored Preston’s winner in the 90th minute with a close-range header to condemn Cardiff to a third successive defeat.

Wolverhampton Wanderers top the standings by eight points from Bristol City and Cardiff while Preston climbed to seventh, one point below the playoff spots.

Millwall beat London rivals Queens Park Rangers 1-0 in Friday’s other game thanks to Steve Morison’s 55th-minute strike.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.