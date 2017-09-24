FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Championship front-runners all win as Leeds stay top
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 24, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 24 days ago

Soccer: Championship front-runners all win as Leeds stay top

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Championship - Leeds United vs Ipswich Town - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - September 23, 2017 Leeds United's Samuel Saiz and Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse in action Action Images/Paul Burrows

(Reuters) - Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City all scraped narrow wins to remain joint-top of the Championship with 20 points.

Leeds enjoyed some good fortune in their 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, whose keeper Bartosz Bialkowski dropped a Pablo Hernandez corner over his own line for one of their goals, while Wolves required a 93rd-minute strike from Alfred N‘Diaye to see off Barnsley, who had equalised two minutes earlier, 2-1.

Cardiff won by the same score at Sunderland who have now gone 15 home games without a win. Goals from Craig Bryson and a Joe Ralls penalty gave Neil Warnock’s side their first win in September.

Aston Villa continued their recent improvement with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest 2-1 while Cyrus Christie’s late goal earned Middlesbrough a point in the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Birmingham City’s caretaker manager Lee Carsley made an instant impact when his substitute, Lukas Jutkiewicz, put the Blues ahead with his first touch -- although another substitute, Derby County’s Sam Winnall, equalised within two minutes as both sides took a point.

Carsley once worked wonders in an identical role at Brentford, who on Saturday claimed their first win of the season, 3-0 at bottom club Bolton Wanderers, to move out of the relegation zone.

Fourth-placed Preston North End were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Millwall side, with Norwich City and Bristol City also failing to muster a goal between them at Carrow Road.

Reporting by Neil Robinson,; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.