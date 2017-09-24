Soccer: Championship front-runners all win as Leeds stay top

(Reuters) - Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City all scraped narrow wins to remain joint-top of the Championship with 20 points.

Leeds enjoyed some good fortune in their 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, whose keeper Bartosz Bialkowski dropped a Pablo Hernandez corner over his own line for one of their goals, while Wolves required a 93rd-minute strike from Alfred N‘Diaye to see off Barnsley, who had equalised two minutes earlier, 2-1.

Cardiff won by the same score at Sunderland who have now gone 15 home games without a win. Goals from Craig Bryson and a Joe Ralls penalty gave Neil Warnock’s side their first win in September.

Aston Villa continued their recent improvement with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest 2-1 while Cyrus Christie’s late goal earned Middlesbrough a point in the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Birmingham City’s caretaker manager Lee Carsley made an instant impact when his substitute, Lukas Jutkiewicz, put the Blues ahead with his first touch -- although another substitute, Derby County’s Sam Winnall, equalised within two minutes as both sides took a point.

Carsley once worked wonders in an identical role at Brentford, who on Saturday claimed their first win of the season, 3-0 at bottom club Bolton Wanderers, to move out of the relegation zone.

Fourth-placed Preston North End were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Millwall side, with Norwich City and Bristol City also failing to muster a goal between them at Carrow Road.