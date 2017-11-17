FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Sharp lifts Sheffield United top of Championship
#Soccer News
November 17, 2017 / 9:58 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Sharp lifts Sheffield United top of Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Captain Billy Sharp scored twice to send Sheffield United to the top of the Championship with a 3-1 win at Burton Albion on Friday.

Chris Wilder’s side continued their fine form in their first season back in England’s second tier by moving one point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who play Reading on Saturday, to lead the standings on 36 after 17 games.

Sharp opened the scoring from the penalty spot after being brought down 10 minutes into the game. He grabbed his second three minutes after Matt Palmer had equalised with a long-range strike for the hosts around the half-hour mark.

Striker Leon Clarke scored his ninth goal in nine games 12 minutes from time to wrap up the win and send United to the top of the table while condemning Burton to their fifth successive home defeat. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
