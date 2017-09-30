FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Wolves close gap with English Championship leaders Cardiff
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 30, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 17 days ago

Soccer: Wolves close gap with English Championship leaders Cardiff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed to within one point of Championship (second tier) leaders Cardiff City with a convincing 4-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back from a 2-0 midweek defeat, Wolves ripped through Burton in the first half thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre, before Leo Bonatini scored the fourth after the break.

After 11 games Wolves have 23 points, one fewer than Cardiff who were held to a goalless draw by mid-table Derby County.

Hull City, who had struggled to impose themselves in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, thrashed managerless Birmingham 6-1.

Goals from Fraizer Campbell, David Meyler, Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Sebastian Larsson lifted Hull to 17th.

Third-placed Sheffield United lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest while Bristol City climbed to fifth with a 3-1 victory at Ipswich Town.

Sixth-placed Preston North End drew 2-2 with struggling Sunderland while Aston Villa beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 to climb to within one point of the playoff places with their third successive victory.

Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Brentford and Barnsley beat Millwall 3-1.

Fourth-placed Leeds United could climb to within one point of Cardiff if they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.