Soccer: Wolves close gap with English Championship leaders Cardiff

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed to within one point of Championship (second tier) leaders Cardiff City with a convincing 4-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back from a 2-0 midweek defeat, Wolves ripped through Burton in the first half thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre, before Leo Bonatini scored the fourth after the break.

After 11 games Wolves have 23 points, one fewer than Cardiff who were held to a goalless draw by mid-table Derby County.

Hull City, who had struggled to impose themselves in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, thrashed managerless Birmingham 6-1.

Goals from Fraizer Campbell, David Meyler, Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Sebastian Larsson lifted Hull to 17th.

Third-placed Sheffield United lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest while Bristol City climbed to fifth with a 3-1 victory at Ipswich Town.

Sixth-placed Preston North End drew 2-2 with struggling Sunderland while Aston Villa beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 to climb to within one point of the playoff places with their third successive victory.

Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Brentford and Barnsley beat Millwall 3-1.

Fourth-placed Leeds United could climb to within one point of Cardiff if they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.