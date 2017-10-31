Soccer: Wolves go top with win over Norwich

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Norwich City on Tuesday to return to the summit of England’s second-tier Championship.

Soccer Football - Championship - Norwich City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - October 31, 2017 Norwich City's Mario Vrancic in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly Action Images/Peter Cziborra

Wolves took the lead with a first-half header from Willy Boly and doubled their advantage with Leo Bonatini’s second-half volley to move a point clear of Cardiff City and two ahead of Sheffield United.

United, who had topped the table heading into Tuesday’s fixtures, were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers, who continued their upturn having ended a seven-game winless run with victory against Wolves on Saturday.

QPR’s Idrissa Sylla swept in the only goal after four minutes after United keeper Jamal Blackman collided with team mate Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Cardiff moved up to second with a 3-1 win over Ipswich Town thanks to goals from Junior Hoilett and Omar Bogle with Danny Ward adding a third in stoppage time after Bersant Celina had briefly reduced the deficit.

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, sacked manager Simon Grayson minutes after the final whistle of their 3-3 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers that left both sides in the relegation zone.