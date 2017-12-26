Soccer-Wolves held to draw by Millwall

LONDON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - English Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 2-2 draw at Millwall on Tuesday but remained eight points clear at the top of the table.

Lee Gregory put Millwall ahead after 17 minutes before Diogo Jota equalised in first-half stoppage time and Romain Saiss’s long-range strike gave Wolves the lead.

Millwall’s Jake Cooper equalised with a close-range header after 72 minutes.

“It’s not an indifferent result, 2-2 against Millwall away from home. I knew that Millwall would be like they were,” Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said.

“It’s a tough environment to play in. We showed a lot of character and we can be proud of ourselves.”

Cardiff City missed the chance to narrow the gap on Wolves as they lost 4-2 at home to Fulham.

Bristol City beat Reading 2-0 to move above Cardiff into second place in the standings on goal difference.