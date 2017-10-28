FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Wolves miss out on reclaiming top spot after defeat by QPR
Sections
Featured
Lower gold prices fail to spark post-Diwali lull in demand
Commodities
Lower gold prices fail to spark post-Diwali lull in demand
Sacked Catalonia leader calls for opposition to Madrid's rule
CATALONIA
Sacked Catalonia leader calls for opposition to Madrid's rule
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 28, 2017 / 5:41 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-Wolves miss out on reclaiming top spot after defeat by QPR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers missed the chance to regain top spot in the Championship as they went down 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

After Sheffield United’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Friday put them in first place in England’s second tier, the spotlight switched to Loftus Road to see if Wolves could respond with a fourth successive league win.

It was not to be, though, as substitute Matt Smith headed QPR’s winner in the 81st minute.

Conor Washington put the home side in front after 41 minutes before Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini equalised before the break.

Sheffield United lead the table with 30 points from 14 games, one ahead of Wolves.

Cardiff City remained in third place with 28 points after a 0-0 draw at home to Millwall.

Sunderland’s woeful start to the season following their relegation from the Premier League continued as they lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City, who rose above Leeds into fourth spot.

Bottom club Bolton Wanderers managed only their seventh point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Fulham, Tom Cairney grabbing Bolton’s equaliser in stoppage time. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.