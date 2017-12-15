FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Wolves move seven points clear at the top
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 15, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in 21 hours

Soccer-Wolves move seven points clear at the top

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A cool finish by Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday which lifted them seven points clear at the top of the English Championship.

Portuguese midfielder Neves steered the ball home from 25 metres in the 34th minute after Wednesday had failed to clear a free kick.

Wednesday piled on the pressure in the second half but failed to create clear chances and their defender Morgan Fox was sent off five minutes from time following a second yellow card.

“I thought it was deserved but it was tough, credit to Sheffield Wednesday,” Wolves manager Nuno Santo told Sky Sports.

“We controlled the game but there is one ‘but’ in our game and that is choosing the right option to get another goal.” (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.