Soccer-Wolves move seven points clear at the top

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A cool finish by Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday which lifted them seven points clear at the top of the English Championship.

Portuguese midfielder Neves steered the ball home from 25 metres in the 34th minute after Wednesday had failed to clear a free kick.

Wednesday piled on the pressure in the second half but failed to create clear chances and their defender Morgan Fox was sent off five minutes from time following a second yellow card.

“I thought it was deserved but it was tough, credit to Sheffield Wednesday,” Wolves manager Nuno Santo told Sky Sports.

"We controlled the game but there is one 'but' in our game and that is choosing the right option to get another goal."