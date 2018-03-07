Soccer: Wolves win to move six points clear of chasing pack

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers restored their six-point advantage at the top of England’s second tier Championship with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Leeds United on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - March 7, 2018 Leeds United's Hadi Sacko in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty and Romain Saiss Action Images/Lee Smith

Romain Saiss and Willy Boly scored with first-half headers and Benik Afobe lobbed the keeper after the break to wrap up victory for Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had gone three league games without a win and seen their advantage at the summit whittled down from 13 points to three after second-placed Cardiff City beat struggling Barnsley 2-1 on Tuesday.

Victory at Elland Road, however, means that with 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and third-placed Aston Villa, with the top two sides winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.