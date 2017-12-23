FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wolves go seven points clear in Championship
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 23, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wolves go seven points clear in Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds late result)

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers, who last played in the Premier League in 2012, opened up a seven-point lead at the halfway stage of the Championship (second tier) on Saturday by beating Ipswich Town 1-0.

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal to extend their lead at the top after Cardiff City were surprisingly beaten 2-0 by lowly Bolton Wanderers.

Bristol City, League Cup giant-killers in midweek when they knocked out Manchester United, were held 1-1 away to Queens Park Rangers, allowing Derby County to move above them into third place by beating Millwall 3-0.

Leeds United moved into the playoff places by defeating Hull City 1-0, squeezing out Sheffield United, who drew 2-2 at sixth-placed Aston Villa. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ian Chadband)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.