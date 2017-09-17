FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw
#Soccer News
September 17, 2017 / 2:32 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Chelsea and Arsenal drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge

* Pedro wasted Chelsea’s best first-half chance

* Aaron Ramsey hit the post before halftime

* Arsenal’s Mustafi had his headed goal disallowed

* David Luiz was sent off for a foul on Kolasinac

* Chelsea at Stoke next, Arsenal host West Bromwich

CHELSEA 0 ARSENAL 0

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Arsenal produced a vastly-improved away performance to draw 0-0 with Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After defeat at Stoke City and a thrashing at Liverpool, Arsene Wenger’s side hit the post through Aaron Ramsey and had Shkodran Mustafi’s headed goal disallowed as they had the better of the chances in a lively derby.

Tempers frayed near the end with Chelsea’s David Luiz shown a red card for a wild tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal’s draw snapped a five-match losing streak away to Chelsea in the league and left them in 12th place with seven points. Chelsea are third with 10 points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)

