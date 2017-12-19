Bournemouth's Daniels, King to miss Chelsea clash with injury

(Reuters) - Bournemouth will be without the injured pair of Charlie Daniels and Joshua King when they face Premier League champions Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, manager Eddie Howe has said.

Football Soccer - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Bournemouth, Britain – August 26, 2017. Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Defender Daniels suffered a groin injury and lasted less than an hour in the 4-0 defeat by Liverpool in the league on Sunday, while forward King came off after 31 minutes with a hamstring injury.

Ahead of Bournemouth’s trip to Stamford Bridge, Howe said the injuries were not serious.

“They will however keep them out of tomorrow’s game and we’ll have to wait to see if they will be available for Manchester City,” Howe told the club’s website (www.afcb.co.uk).

Striker Callum Wilson, who has made eight appearances and scored three goals in the league this season after easing back into action following serious knee injuries, was given a pain-killing injection and has not trained with the squad.

With a league trip to leaders Manchester City on Saturday and games against resurgent West Ham United and Everton towards the end of the year, Howe is likely to ring in the changes against Chelsea on Wednesday.

”We’re stretched due to injuries and I have to be careful, managing the squad will be important,“ Howe added. ”There will be a certain number of changes as I don’t want us to suffer any more injuries.

“We will feel pressure in that we need a positive response after Sunday... We need to make sure we leave Stamford Bridge with a positive mindset again.”