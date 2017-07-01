FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keeper Caballero joins Chelsea as free agent
July 1, 2017 / 1:54 PM / a month ago

Keeper Caballero joins Chelsea as free agent

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Watford v Manchester City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 21/5/17 Manchester City's Willy Caballero celebrates Reuters / Stefan Wermuth/ Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Premier League champions Chelsea as a free agent after being released by Manchester City, the London-based club said on Saturday.

Caballero, 35, moved to England in the summer of 2014 from Malaga and made 26 appearances for City under Pep Guardiola last season.

He will serve as back-up to Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea, who sold second-choice keeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth in May.

"I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England. I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season," Caballero told the club's website.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

